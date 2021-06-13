Firefighters from at least six local agencies extinguished a blaze that broke out Sunday in a field on Los Pinos Road south of Santa Fe Regional Airport.
At least 30 firefighters battled the blaze, which started around 2:10 p.m., Santa Fe County Battalion Chief Jeff Carroll said.
No one was hurt in the fire, but three vehicles, an RV and a deck were damaged by the flames.
