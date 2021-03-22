A fire consumed a mobile home around 4:30 p.m. Monday at the Wild and Woolley Trailer Ranch on Los Pinos Road near La Cienega, just off Interstate 25.
The home belonged to a single resident who was uninjured, said Santa Fe County spokeswoman Carmelina Hart.
The Santa Fe County Fire Department responded in three minutes, and crews were able to keep the fire contained within the hour, Hart said. No other homes were damaged.
The fire resulted after a wood stove in the living room burned out of control and spread into the kitchen. The structure was completely destroyed by the fire, Hart said.
She said members of the Red Cross arrived to provide aid to the resident, who has been displaced as a result of the fire.
The Santa Fe County Fire Department has not released the resident's name.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.