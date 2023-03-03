The city of Santa Fe’s land development approval process was rocked in 2022 by a city attorney who took a second look at the city code.

Assistant City Attorney Frank Ruybalid advised the city the Historic Districts Review Board does not have the authority to grant exceptions to developers when it comes to historic design and signage preservation standards. The code currently states only the City Council may grant approval of such requests, although the board could make a recommendation.

And yet, the board had been approving such requests for years. In order for it to have that authority again, the council would have to amend the code accordingly, staff reasoned.