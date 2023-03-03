The city of Santa Fe’s land development approval process was rocked in 2022 by a city attorney who took a second look at the city code.
Assistant City Attorney Frank Ruybalid advised the city the Historic Districts Review Board does not have the authority to grant exceptions to developers when it comes to historic design and signage preservation standards. The code currently states only the City Council may grant approval of such requests, although the board could make a recommendation.
And yet, the board had been approving such requests for years. In order for it to have that authority again, the council would have to amend the code accordingly, staff reasoned.
The proposed code amendment is expected to be introduced before the City Council at a meeting this month. After that, it would be considered by the Planning Commission before final approval by the council.
City staff has said the amendment is intended only to restore the board’s authority to grant exceptions for design and signage preservation, essentially changing the letter of the law to continue what has been practiced for years.
“There would still be the same level of scrutiny on behalf of the board, and it would just be formalizing what was going on,” Assistant Land Use Director Heather Lamboy told The New Mexican.
Lamboy, who has worked with the city several times in recent decades, said the board has been granting such exceptions since at least the early 2000s, even though there was no formal change to the code.
“Somewhere along the way, the concept of [an exception] having to go to council got lost,” she said.
When Lamboy and Planning and Land Use Director Jason Kluck introduced new language for a proposed amendment to the historic board in January, its members said their proposal went too far, introducing unnecessary language into the code that changed exception criteria instead of a simple phrase that granted the board authority to approve exceptions.
Board member John Bienvenu said he wanted to see the inconsistency of authority corrected in the “fewest simple words,” as opposed to the proposed amendment that altered other aspects of exception rules.
“I am very reluctant to get involved in tinkering with these exceptions right here and now,” Bienvenu said during the meeting. “To change [the ordinance] piecemeal, I think, would be a huge mistake, especially since we have a consultant right now looking into changing the entire Chapter 14,” he said, referring to the chapter governing land use.
Other members agreed.
Board member Jennifer Biedscheid said the process — a simple text amendment — had been going on for months, creating unnecessary delays for some projects in the city.
“In the meantime, we have applicants coming forward with exception requests that are just indefinitely delayed until we resolve this internal city issue,” Biedscheid said.
The board voted unanimously to recommend a simpler amendment.
One applicant who sought an exception from the board at an unfortunate time was Shawn Evans, an architect for MASS Design Group, who was contracted for changes to a historic building at St. John’s College.
Evans originally met with city planning staff in the summer of 2022, before being approved for an exception by the board in November. In February, however, he had to present the details of his project before the City Council for approval, causing months of delays.
“It is now March,” he told The New Mexican on Friday, “and we’re talking about a two-sentence correction to this that would solve it.”
Evans — along with city staff and many others in the community — believes the board is best positioned to grant such historic design exceptions because it is made up of subject matter experts, unlike the City Council.
Evans said he believes the city’s land use code is too strict to the point of being broken. He is hopeful, however, the complete overhaul of the code in years to come can yield a set of laws that better reflect the city’s people and begin a process of justice for years of gentrification and displacement.
“I believe deeply that these kinds of regulations and documents should express and reinforce the culture of a place,” Evans said.
Referring to a cultural roadmap the city developed several years ago called Culture Connects, he added, “Too often these codes have political agendas. ... What I would love to see is that we revisit the community conversations that were held during Culture Connects and that we look to see how the regulations on the books have furthered gentrification and displacement and that we seek policies that will start to heal that.”