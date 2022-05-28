The New Mexican
A quarter-acre blaze ignited by firefighting equipment working near Angel Fire caused a brief scare Saturday for crews battling the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and area residents.
Jayson Coil, an operations section chief for Southwest Incident Management Team 1, said the fire was quickly extinguished.
But, he said, the incident prompted crews to cease work on “indirect lines” — those far from the wildfire’s perimeter — during the heat of the day amid heavy winds.
Such work has become less critical as crews have gained ground on the fire, increasing containment of the blaze’s perimeter to 50 percent, even as high temperatures and heavy wind gusts returned Friday and Saturday.
“We’ll look at today as a win,” said Carl Schwope, the incident commander for Southwest Incident Management Team 1.
Saturday was Day 52 of the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire — and Team 1’s last day of deployment. A Pacific Northwest team will take over management of the firefighting efforts Sunday.
The U.S. Forest Service announced Friday it had determined both of the initial blazes that grew and merged to form the massive Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire were caused by prescribed burns the agency had conducted.
While the Hermits Peak Fire began when winds pushed a controlled burn out of control, the Calf Canyon Fire’s cause had been under investigation for weeks.
Officials said Friday they determined it was caused by a “sleeper fire” lying dormant in debris for months after a pile burn was ignited in January.
The resulting wildfire had spread to 314,228 acres by Saturday, with
2,950 personnel deployed to fight it.
“This fire has a lot of potential left in it,” Schwope said.
The western side of the fire remains active, particularly in the Pecos Wilderness and just east of Pecos Canyon recreation sites, and crews are facing more days of dry conditions and high winds.
“New starts can happen anywhere in the fire area” in such conditions, fire behavior analyst Stuart Turner said.
Coil described meticulous efforts to prevent spot fires near Angostura in Taos County from leading to significant growth.
“So what we did today is we developed a search and destroy map,” he said.
Data from infrared cameras was used to identify small sources of heat, and firefighters were sent to extinguish them, Coil said, citing 63 hot spots discovered Saturday — including just one that was outside containment lines.
Meanwhile, the Black Fire in the Gila Mountains west of Truth or Consequences has grown to 212,000 acres since it sparked two weeks ago, with just 18 percent containment.