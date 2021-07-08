The International Folk Art Market Santa Fe has been a key event on Mohamed El Maouloud Ag Hamid’s calendar for the past six years.
The 2021 market, which kicked off Thursday, is particularly important, he said.
As the coronavirus pandemic spread across the globe last year, organizers of the Folk Art Market — and other large cultural events in the city — were forced to cancel in summer 2020. Hamid and the members of his 150-artist collective based in Mali, Association Timidwa, were deprived of one of their biggest financial opportunities. Now, with the pandemic continuing to wane and New Mexico fully reopened for business, the Mali collective and other groups of folk artists from around the globe were eager to convene on Museum Hill.
“The art is very important for our survival,” Hamid said. “The market is very helpful. It’s helpful for the artists, it’s helpful for the community — especially in West Africa, where we are coming from.”
The 17th annual International Folk Art Market brought over 120 artists from 50 countries to Milner Plaza on Museum Hill — with a few major differences caused by the lingering coronavirus pandemic.
This year, the market will take place for several days over a two-week span rather than one busy weekend. The first week opened to the public Thursday, while the second week runs July 14-18.
The number of attendees also has been slashed. Instead of a sea of people flooding Museum Hill for a typical weekendlong market, guests must enter in groups of 200 for two-hour intervals to help reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.
A typical market draws close to 20,000 visitors in two days. Organizers expect the current market to draw about half that number.
Organizers also decided to forgo an opening day parade and to put in place a battery of COVID-19 protocols from the state Department of Health, including mandatory mask wearing, social distancing and cashless purchases.
Juan Gonzalez, representing the Colombia-based woven jute rug-maker Marlen Pacheco, said while the market isn’t as bombastic as in years past, the slimmed-down festival is the first market the brand has attended in over a year.
“For us, it’s very significant,” Gonzalez said. “This means a lot. Before it meant a lot, but it means more for us because of the conditions.”
Puja Bhargava Kamath runs the Indian jewelry brand Lai, featuring the works of a handful of traditional artists in India. The business was set to attend the market for the first time last year.
The cancellation was a tough blow for Lai and families that partner with the company.
Kamath said the festival represents an opportunity for some of the local artists to build their businesses and devise styles and designs that work best for Western audiences.
The fiscal impact for some of the families is huge, she added.
Melissa Mann, the festival’s director of external affairs, said while the event might be smaller than in years past, organizers were happy to bring the event back to Santa Fe.
Last year, artists’ wares were put up for bid in a virtual auction and holiday market.
“Because of COVID, we have a lot of added responsibility,” Mann said. “We tried to take a very conservative approach, which is why you see the smaller footprint — the controlled entry. After a year and a half for the artists of not having any outlets, no tourism in their country, we felt really responsible to make something happen.”
Some of the market artists make 80 percent to 90 percent of their yearly income during the event, she said. The 2019 event saw $3.1 million in sales.
“When you think about the communities some of the artists come from,” Mann said, “it’s paying school fees, it’s the washer and dryer they thought they would never have or simple appliances. It’s cooperatives that then spread the wealth across a group of 100 or 200, particularly women. … It’s big.”
Organizers were concerned about how much their volunteers could handle — 800 this year, compared with about 2,200 in a normal year — as well as whether the artists would be able to participate.
She said she heard from some artists who couldn’t afford to buy materials to make their art during the pandemic.
“We have artists where getting to an airport is challenging,” Mann said. “They’ve had typhoons, earthquakes, insurrections. The story that really comes through for me is the resiliency of the artists.”
The Folk Art Market reduced artists’ booth fees from $600 to $300, and it covered airfare and hotel costs for 30 of them. Participating artists also received complimentary meals.
Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center will provide COVID-19 vaccines for approximately 100 artists Monday and July 19.
Mann said a handful of artists tested positive for COVID-19 prior to arriving, while others are still in the process of getting tested.
Volunteers and the market’s support network rallied around artists who could not attend to make sure someone was in their booth, selling their work, she said.
“These are people who are taking a week to even 20 days to make sure these artists gain that economic value,” Mann said.
“So when those artists can’t make it through the door, the community rallied to make sure someone was selling their art. It’s really cool.”
