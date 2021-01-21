National mattress firm Sleep Number will return to Santa Fe to fill the vacancy created by Krispy Kreme suddenly leaving town in November.
Tenant improvements by Insight Construction are underway at 3297 Cerrillos Road near Richards Avenue.
Richard Trujillo, building division manager at the city Land Use Department, confirmed Sleep Number has filed a building permit.
The Minneapolis-based mattress firm has 603 stores in all 50 states. It previously was in Santa Fe at the Plaza Santa Fe on Zafarano Road from 2008-18 in the building now occupied by Cafe Grazie and Domino’s Pizza.
The new Sleep Firm will be across the street from Mattress Firm and two blocks from Denver Mattress.
Sleep Number has three other stores in New Mexico — two in Albuquerque and one in Farmington.
Krispy Kreme had occupied the space on Cerrillos Road since October 2015 and closed Nov. 20.
Sleep Number did not immediately respond to calls and emails for comment.
