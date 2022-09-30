Sterlen Barr of Philadelphia, with Rapping About Prevention, shows children what your teeth could look like if they smoked at the Healthy Hoops health program on Friday targeting individuals with asthma and obesity at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center. Healthy Hoops focuses on healthy living, nutrition and fun with basketball.
Bernard Corey of New Castle, Del., huddles with kids Friday at the Healthy Hoops health program at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center. They talked to the children about the dangers of vaping and smoking. About 100 children from the Santa Fe Boys and Girls Club took part.
Jesse Vigil, 10, of Española dribbles with Coach Joe Richmond, ambassador of basketball for the Delaware Blue Coats, a 76ers G league affiliate, at the Healthy Hoops health program at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center on Friday.
