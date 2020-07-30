The criminal case against former Santa Fe County Sheriff's Deputy Tai Chan — who fatally shot fellow Deputy Jeremy Martin while the two were on a work trip in Las Cruces in 2014 — was dismissed this week, but a civil suit filed by the slain deputy's widow may still proceed.
Martin's widow, Sarah Martin, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Chan and Dublin Street Pub and Grill — the bar where the pair were drinking before the shooting — in 2017.
In suit, she accused the owners and staff of the establishment of overserving the deputies and of serving Chan a volatile cocktail of alcohol and Red Bull energy drink, a combination expressly advised against on the caffeinated drink's can and flagged as dangerous by health officials, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The lawsuit sought monetary damages for emotional and financial losses suffered by Sarah Martin and the couple's four children.
A state district judge in Las Cruces dismissed the case Aug. 7, 2019, for lack of prosecution.
But David Foster, the widow's Santa Fe-based attorney, filed a motion to reinstate the case Aug. 23, 2019, saying the pending criminal case had delayed discovery in the civil case because it gave Chan the ability to exercise his right to remain silent about the incident in order not to incriminate himself, making it difficult to depose him.
"Once the criminal matter is concluded," Foster wrote in the motion, "full discovery on this case can proceed and a trial date can be set."
The criminal case against Chan — who admitted shooting Martin but said it was in self-defense — has been proceeding off and on for the past six years.
Chan's first two trials, in 2016 and 2017, ended in mistrials when jurors failed to reach unanimous verdicts on charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and voluntary manslaughter.
In 2018, a judge dismissed without prejudice an attempt to prosecute Chan on a charge of voluntary manslaughter, meaning the charge could be refiled.
Prosecutors refiled a voluntary manslaughter charge against Chan in January 2019, but a state district judge dismissed that case Wednesday, ruling Chan's speedy trial rights had been violated, Chan's attorney, John Day, told The New Mexican earlier this week.
Foster requested a hearing on the motion to reinstate the civil case in August, court records show, but the court has not responded to the filings.
Foster did not respond to a call Thursday seeking comment for this story.
The attorney listed as Chan's representative in the civil case did not respond to a message seeking comment.
Day, who represented Chan in the criminal case, said he and co-counsel have advised Chan and his family not to comment until the 30 days prosecutors have to appeal the dismissal of the criminal charges have elapsed.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.