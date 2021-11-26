Sky Railway, the train-travel adventure provider based in Santa Fe, is less than a week away from making its debut. And company officials say interest is high, with nearly 1,500 guests booked for the month of December.
Its first short-voyage trips are scheduled for next weekend, with trips running anywhere from an hour and 15 minutes to four hours in duration. The cost is between $60 to $129 for adults and $40 for children. Infants ride for free.
Joyce Gray, president and CEO of Sky Railway, said guests are required to show proof of immunization before they board.
"All the performers we work with also have to be fully vaccinated," she said. "They'll also be in festive masks. We are working and ensuring that we are as safe as we possibly can be."
Sky Railway is the brainchild of local entrepreneurs, including screenwriter George R.R. Martin , who purchased and refurbished the old Santa Fe Southern Railway in 2020. The group plans to turn the trips into fun-filled adventures for travelers young and old.
The maiden voyage will depart from Lamy station on Dec. 3 and will feature the original children's story Santa’s Dragon, written by best-selling author Douglas Preston and illustrated by Raya Golden. It's a story about a lonely dragon named Pablito who helps save Christmas for the children of Santa Fe, and in the process, finds his family.
The train trip, entitled "Pablo's Magical Holiday,"will include a reading of the story, a visit from Santa Claus and a stopover in a Christmas village for cookies and cocoa.
Preston is known worldwide for his thrillers, including the Pendergast series he co-authored with Lincoln Child. He has written 37 fiction and nonfiction books over his career. This is his first children's book.
Preston is one of eight investors in the railway. Other investors include Violet Crown Cinema owner Bill Banowsky , National Dance Institute of New Mexico co-founder Catherine Oppenheimer and artist Gary Oakley . Co-owners oversaw extensive upgrades and renovations to the rail cars and tracks since they purchased the railway last year.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.