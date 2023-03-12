Too many short-term rentals and empty homes in Santa Fe?

Some mountain resort towns in other states are using a carrot — a very tasty carrot — rather than a stick to convert short-term rentals and empty homes into housing for hundreds of local workers.

Communities around Lake Tahoe and in Ketchum, Idaho, and Summit County, Colo., since 2020 have resorted to offering financial incentives for homeowners to lease short-term rentals or empty homes to local workers.