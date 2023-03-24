Ski Santa Fe is extending its season after receiving more than 4 feet of snow so far in March.
Closing day now will be April 16. The ski basin usually closes around Easter, which this year is April 9.
Conditions are "as good as they get" currently, the ski basin said in a news release Friday.
“We usually get snow in March, but this much, this often is definitely a very snowy March,” said Tommy Long, Ski Santa Fe’s operations manager.
The ski area has been busy as a result, he said.
"Oh, man, enthusiasm and visitation is very good," he said. "People are still really excited to be out on the snow and taking part in winter."
To celebrate, Ski Santa Fe is holding the Slush Cup on April 15, which will feature live. music and pond skimming — an event in which contestants ski or snowboard into a frigid pond with the goal of skimming across to the other side.
The ski area, which currently has a 92-inch base, is open seven days a week from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. All facilities will be open, including the restaurants and cafes, the Ski Santa Fe Sports Shop and the Ski and Snowboard Rental Shop.
“It’s been probably a few years since we stayed open until mid-April, but extending the season is not unheard of. We’ve just been really fortunate this year,” Long said.