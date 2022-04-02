Every year for 68 years, Wayne Harley has taken at least one trip to Ski Santa Fe, he said.
This year, his streak appeared in danger for a while.
“I got a little under the weather in January that kept hanging on,” said the 74-year-old from Albuquerque, where he owned and retired from Baldridge Lumber.
Harley on Saturday made his second trip of the 2021-22 season to the ski basin — one day before it closes until November.
The lifts open at 9:30 a.m. and close at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, said Jack Dant with Ski Santa Fe; 84 of 86 trails are open with a 58-inch base of snow.
Despite a snowfall that was 30 percent less than the average of 225 inches; a 40-year-high inflation rate; and the recent nationwide challenge to find employees, Ski Santa Fe “ended up having a really good season,” said operations manager Tommy Long.
“We didn’t have a great start to the season and relied heavily on our snowmaking system,” Long said. “When winter comes late to New Mexico, the skiers come late with it. Thankfully, we had the ability to make snow until Mother Nature helped us out.”
“We’ve been getting good late-season snow,” added Dant. “We had strong attendance this year. It’s certainly a nice rebound over the last two years due to COVID.”
Candy DeJoia, director of sales and skier services at Ski Santa Fe, said Friday she would have a more accurate number of visitors for the season after the resort in the 1.6 million-acre Santa Fe National Forest closes for the season.
George Brooks, executive director of Ski New Mexico, said 720,000 to 750,000 skiers traveled to state’s eight ski resorts this season. That’s up from 600,000 from last season, when the pandemic resulted in visitor number restrictions that were lifted for this season.
Ski New Mexico is a nonprofit founded in 1979 that promotes the state’s ski industry.
Prior to COVID-19, New Mexico saw an average of 780,000 skiers a year, and the season before COVID-19, the state had 940,00 skiers, said Brooks, also the founder and a retired ski coach for the University of New Mexico.
During the 2020-21 COVID-19 season, state government restrictions allowed Ski Santa Fe to accommodate 500 skiers when it opened. The resort traditionally sees an average of 3,000 skiers daily, Long said.
Ski Santa Fe this season opened the Saturday after Thanksgiving, but it didn’t get its first significant snowfall until early January, when 23 inches fell on the 10,000-foot-high basin.
“Snowfall always has an impact on the ski season,” Long said. “We didn’t get some of that early snowfall. Because of snowmaking, we were able to provide a real good opportunity.”
With inflation, the cost of doing business was felt “across the board,” Long said.
“In terms of the customer base, we have such a dedicated group of loyal customers,” he said. “We’re super thankful for that. We actually did very well.”
Ski Santa Fe did not increase the cost of its $88 weekday adult lift ticket for 2021-22 but did increase the weekend cost to $95. Lift ticket prices for 2022-23 will likely be talked about at the close of this season, Long said.
Ski Santa Fe employs 400 and struggled some to fill positions, despite pay starting at $13 an hour, up from $12.32 an hour, Long said.
“We advertised heavily, and we kept our recruiting efforts up during the season,” Long said. “Thankfully, we have a great core group of people who have worked here for a long time and came back to support us.”
Deanna Runer, 66, and her husband, Gary, 65, of Santa Fe, were doing just that. The couple, who own G.L. Runer Electric, spent Saturday skiing with their youngest son, Clayton.
“We didn’t ski that often [this season],” said Deanna Runer.
Clayton Runer, 28, a pipeline welder who works primarily in Texas with little opportunity to ski, was thrilled to be at Ski Santa Fe.
“It was great,” he said about his first morning run. “It’s a bluebird day with blue skies and the sun’s out.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.