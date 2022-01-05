Ski Santa Fe announced the lifts and trails on its upper mountain will open Friday after a storm last weekend brought 23 inches of new snow to the basin.
The resort's website reports a base of 30 inches — just enough to open the Millennium and Tesuque Peak triple chairs for the first time this season.
"We got that big snowstorm around New Year's, and what a blessing that was," said Ben Abruzzo, Ski Santa Fe's general manager.
The high winds that accompanied the recent snowstorm buried snow fences, which still need to be dug out, Abruzzo added. "I think it will take us a week or two to get every single trail open. We're like every business right now — facing labor shortages."
On Thursday, winds of up to 50 mph closed one of the lifts at the ski basin for several hours.
Following days of blistering cold, the mountain is expected to see highs between 35 and 40 degrees this weekend, with lows of 25 degrees Friday night and 17 degrees Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. There is no rain or snow in the forecast.
Ski Santa Fe opened in late November with about 230 employees, down from its usual 300 to 350. It hired more than half its staff from a job fair it hosted earlier in November.
The resort's lodge, cafe, coffee bar, sport and equipment rental shops also will be open Friday and throughout the weekend, a spokesperson said.
When it opened Nov. 27, Ski Santa Fe had just one lift operating and a few trails open, with a 20-inch base of mostly man-made snow, said Tommy Long, the operations manager.
With a second year of the La Niña weather pattern in the Pacific Ocean creating warmer, drier winter conditions throughout the Southwest, ski resorts across the region, including nearby Taos Ski Valley, Angel Fire Resort and Sipapu Ski & Summer Resort, are expecting less frequent winter storms and cold fronts.
To ensure there's snow on the ground, snowmaking has become a critical component for operating a ski resort in Northern New Mexico — an expensive process that requires a lot of electricity and water; though the water used to make snow generally returns to the water table.
In recent months, state officials have considered a proposal to hire a private company to seed storm clouds with silver iodide to boost precipitation and increase northern mountain snowpack.
Long said the ski season in New Mexico typically runs until mid-April. "Around 140 days is what we shoot for," he said.
Last year, Ski Santa Fe and other resorts faced coronavirus pandemic-related capacity restrictions from the state. The rules limited guests to 500 at a time and prompted the local ski basin to create an online daily purchasing and reservations system for lift tickets and lessons, which is still in use.
Abruzzo, who has been working at the resort for 15 years and has served as the general manager for two years, said November was one of the warmest and driest he's seen.
"It's been a pretty slow start, but Christmas was fairly busy," he said. "This last weekend, we had 3,000 skiers here on Sunday."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.