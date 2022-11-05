Chance Stover slept in a tent and braved the cold on his way from New York to Santa Fe in search of a snowy mountain where he could shred the gnar — that’s slang for going snowboarding — and find a new adventure.

On Saturday, the avid snowboarder found what he was looking for: He has a new job as a lift operator and instructor at Ski Santa Fe.

Stover, 22, was one of a couple dozen people who went to the ski basin to apply to work during 2022-23 ski season, which is expected to begin Thanksgiving Day. The resort is looking to hire 150 employees for all sorts of positions from ski instructors to cashiers.

