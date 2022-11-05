Chance Stover slept in a tent and braved the cold on his way from New York to Santa Fe in search of a snowy mountain where he could shred the gnar — that’s slang for going snowboarding — and find a new adventure.
On Saturday, the avid snowboarder found what he was looking for: He has a new job as a lift operator and instructor at Ski Santa Fe.
Stover, 22, was one of a couple dozen people who went to the ski basin to apply to work during 2022-23 ski season, which is expected to begin Thanksgiving Day. The resort is looking to hire 150 employees for all sorts of positions from ski instructors to cashiers.
Pay starts at $14.50 an hour for new employees but ranges higher depending on a person’s skill level and experience.
“We’re hiring for pretty much anything that’s going on at the ski area right now,” said Tommy Long, operations manager for Ski Santa Fe. “We have lift operator positions available, ski instructors, food and beverage staff. It’s kind of neat because depending on what your interests are, we have a position available for you.”
Ski Santa Fe allows all its employees to hit the slopes for free, a major perk for applicants like Stover, who started snowboarding when he was 10.
“I wanted the free season pass, and I wanted to meet more people who love the things that I love,” Stover said when asked why he applied.
As Stover went through his job interview, snowboarder Savannah Johnson and skier Avi Bavankova eagerly waited for their names to be called by hiring staff. The 16-year-old girls were applying to work at the resort’s Chipmunk Corner teaching kids the basics of their respective sports.
Both girls said their love for gliding down snowy hills was passed down to them by their parents.
Bavankova said skiing had always been a big part of her family’s life. They told her stories of how she used to ride on her father’s back while he skied when she was a baby.
“Most of my siblings and my mom either work here or have worked here, so I’ve always been expected to work here,” Bavankova said. “Also, it’s pretty up here, and I love skiing.”
Johnson said her dad is a lifelong snowboarder who taught her when she was 11.
Now she wants to get better at the sport she loves while teaching kids how to do it themselves.
“My dad’s been doing it since he was 6, so he was really good, and I want to be as good as him,” Johnson said. “And I love snowboarding, so why not get paid for it?”
Though most of the people who applied had plenty of experience on the slopes, Long said the resort takes employees of all skill levels and even offers lessons to those trying to learn.
“We want to get people in our industry and have fun in this beautiful environment that they can also work in,” Long said. “You don’t have to be, like, the best skier; you can come up, and we can work with you on honing your skills.”
Miranda Salazar, 18, said she hasn’t had much experience skiing or snowboarding, but she hopes the job will get her on the right track.
“I’ve only been snowboarding and skiing once, so I still want to learn,” Salazar said. “That’s why I want to apply here. … They offered to teach people, and I would want to do that for sure.”
Salazar said she hopes to teach kids at the Chipmunk Corner but will be happy to take any job she can get.
“I just really need a job,” she said. “I go to New Mexico Highlands in Las Vegas, and I come down here like for the weekends, so I was hoping I could just work part-time here.”