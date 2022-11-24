Skiers and snowboarders from Santa Fe and beyond lined up Thursday morning to become the first of the season to shred the runs at Ski Santa Fe.
Hitting the slopes for the resort's Thanksgiving Day opening is an annual tradition for Santa Fe resident Leslie Medahl, 80, and her 83-year-old husband. They've been doing it for 25 years.
"Muscle memory is a wonderful thing," she said, waiting outside a building for her husband.
Medahl is a retired teacher who moved to Santa Fe from San Francisco decades ago. She has been skiing since she was 17.
"We've skied all over Europe and in South America, and we love to ski here the most," she said. "Where else can you drive 25 minutes from your house to ski and hike?"
She said they both love to ski in the sunshine, something New Mexico provides in spades.
Medahl turned 80 earlier this month, and she said she plans to ski five days a week this season just like she has in past years.
Staff at Ski Santa Fe prepared for ski season all year and started running snow machines during the first week of November to build a base layer of snow on the resort's 86 trails.
Ski Santa Fe spokesman Eric Thompson said the resort increased its snow-making capacity in the summer by purchasing three new snow guns and burying about 6,000 feet of power cords to reach some of the highest slopes.
The new snow guns, he said, are the most efficient the resort has had, with the capability to increase or decrease water use and pressure. And with the new access to electricity, crews won't have to be fueling generators up the hill every day to keep the snowflakes coming.
Ski Santa Fe also is preparing for new additions this season for more daring skiers and snowboarders looking to show off their skills.
The resort will be constructing three terrain parks, Thompson said, "as soon as conditions allow." With one each on a beginner, intermediate and expert hill, the parks will feature jumps and other features akin to a skate park on the mountain.
On Thursday, 11 out of the 86 trails were groomed and open, as well as five of seven lifts.
Thompson said all of the resort's lessons were open for students, including half days, full days and other programs that last multiple weeks.
At the base of a beginner hill called Pine Flats, ski instructor Bruce Hamby was giving a lesson to two first-time skiers.
"It's a little bit like walking, but you've got big feet," Hamby said, encouraging them to keep their shoulders forward and focus on their balance.
His students were Rocio Rodriguez and her niece Alina, 9, from El Paso. The pair were visiting Santa Fe to ski for the first time.
Rodriguez shuffled uneasily in her skis, trying to follow Hamby's lead and glide across the snow on one foot.
"We're having a great time, but I'm nervous about that hill," Rodriguez said, pointing up at the beginner slope they were preparing to tackle for their first run.
When she looked back, Alina was headed in the other direction, speeding downhill. Hamby skied down to retrieve her.
"I am having fun," Alina said, "but now I'm tired."