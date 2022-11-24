Skiers and snowboarders from Santa Fe and beyond lined up Thursday morning to become the first of the season to shred the runs at Ski Santa Fe. 

Hitting the slopes for the resort's Thanksgiving Day opening is an annual tradition for Santa Fe resident Leslie Medahl, 80, and her 83-year-old husband. They've been doing it for 25 years.

"Muscle memory is a wonderful thing," she said, waiting outside a building for her husband.

