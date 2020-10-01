Ski Santa Fe is delaying sales of its new OnePass and OnePass Max, which were created this year in response to the coronavirus pandemic to help manage crowds on the slopes, a resort official said.
The resort initially planned to start selling the new seasonal passes Monday. If it moves forward with OnePass sales, the two options will be the only seasonal passes available to skiers and snowboarders hoping to make frequent trips to the mountain this winter.
General manager Ben Abruzzo said he did not want to start selling passes and later have to refund buyers if the pandemic worsened and forced additional restrictions.
Ski Santa Fe ceased operations March 15 after the pandemic reached the state, cutting its 2019-20 ski season a few weeks short. In August, it shelved its popular Gold Pass and other seasonal passes.
While those passes allowed skiers direct access to lifts, OnePass, a weekday pass with 10 holiday blackouts for $149, and the less-restrictive OnePass Max upgrade, for $249, would instead give skiers access to daily lift tickets at steeply discounted prices through an online reservation system.
Daily reservations would range from $5 to $30, depending on the person’s age category, though ticket prices for most OnePass and OnePass Max holders would drop to $10 each after the skier or boarder’s first 10 days of use, according to the resort’s website.
The website says the resort planned to sell 1,800 of the OnePass weekday passes and 700 of the OnePass Max versions, which give skiers access to slopes on weekends and have no blackout days.
One-, two- and three-day lift tickets, as well as ski school packages, also would be available, according to the resort.
The number of passes available likely will change as pandemic conditions change, Abruzzo said.
“We still plan to have a ski season,” Abruzzo said. “We are working with the state on what that will look like. Until we have a firm picture of what that looks like, we decided to put the OnePass on hold.”
Ski Santa Fe still plans to open Thanksgiving Day, but the first six months of the pandemic have shown predicting the future is futile.
Abruzzo said Ski Santa Fe continues to collaborate closely with the state and Ski New Mexico to monitor the pandemic’s evolving impact on activities.
“It’s just reality,” Abruzzo said. “We are responding to the reality of all the other businesses in New Mexico.”
