 TAOS — Bernard "Dadou" Mayer followed his brother, Jean Mayer, from the French Alps to the United States to take a job at the Taos Ski Valley in 1958.

Taos Ski Valley founder Ernie Blake fired Mayer almost immediately from his promised ski instructor job but subsequently rehired the young ski racer, who had gone to work at a ski area in Red River.

For the next 50 years, the Mayer brothers were fixtures in the ski valley, where Dadou Mayer built and ran his own business, the original Hotel Edelweiss. Later, he spent the warmer months in Hawaii, where he operated a small coffee plantation called Dadou's Dolphins.

This story first appeared in, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican.

Popular in the Community