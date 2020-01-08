The Santa Fe City Council voted Wednesday to hold a public hearing Jan. 29 on the proposed sale of a city-owned warehouse formerly occupied by Santa Fe Clay at the Railyard.
While Wednesday’s vote was only on a request to publish notice of a public hearing on the proposed sale, some city councilors started to question whether the deal makes sense.
The deal calls for the city to sell the 10,242-square-foot building at 545 Camino de la Familia to Luna Capital Advisors of Santa Fe for an appraised value of $150,000.
“The begging question for me is if the city wanted to sell this property — make no mistake, it’s downtown property — why didn’t we sell it or offer it for sale to the general public and see what the market would bear?” said City Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler, who is a real estate agent. “Are we really serving the taxpayer by not getting enough outreach on a prime property downtown?”
The deal didn’t start out as a proposed sale. Luna Capital had been negotiating a ground lease on the property. But the business advisory firm wants to remodel the building “and requires purchase of the building to secure the capital necessary for the remodeling,” city documents state.
The Santa Fe Office of Economic Development said it supports the sale in the city’s effort “to decrease the maintenance costs of owning buildings.”
The City Council unanimously agreed to hold a public hearing, but several councilors emphasized that the proposed deal is far from closed.
New City Councilor Michael Garcia said he hopes the public will participate in the hearing.
“As others have said, this is prime property,” he said. “This is in the heart of Santa Fe, and we want to ensure that we’re moving with the best interest.”
