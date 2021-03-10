Manuel Baca passes Harvey Cornell Rose Park as he skates Wednesday on Galisteo Parkway. Baca says he travels nearly 12 miles almost everyday in skates that he built from old ski boots.
spotlight
Photo feature
Skating on Santa Fe streets
- Photos by Gabriela Campos The New Mexican
-
- Updated
- 0
Advertisement
Articles
- Culinary community in Santa Fe area mourns young Native chef
- State to start assigning specific vaccine to those set for shot
- New Mexico’s new color-coded map puts Santa Fe County in green
- Dozens rally against gentrification in Santa Fe Railyard
- Webber announces bid for second term as Santa Fe mayor
- Senate passes bill to keep New Mexico on daylight saving time
- Sculpture in Santa Fe's Entrada Park destroyed
- Artist sues in federal court to block destruction of Santa Fe mural
- Former Rio Arriba deputy sues, claiming firing was retaliation
- ‘Toss No Mas,’ New Mexico implores motorists
Images
Videos
Commented
- Webber announces bid for second term as Santa Fe mayor (81)
- Texas' recklessness is bad for New Mexico (59)
- Spending at New Mexico governor’s mansion during pandemic draws scrutiny (48)
- Lujan Grisham says she’d veto bill limiting executive power (48)
- Dozens rally against gentrification in Santa Fe Railyard (47)
- Lujan Grisham says she regrets food, alcohol spending (45)
- Don Diego de Vargas statue found in backyard of home/business (45)
- State police union leader accuses New Mexico lawmakers of attacking law enforcement (42)
- Judge finds probable cause to try gallery owner in Santa Fe obelisk destruction (40)
- Republicans at New Mexico Capitol: Tear down this fence (37)
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.