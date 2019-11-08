spotlight Photo Feature Skating in the Santa Fe sun By Luis Sánchez Saturno | The New Mexican Nov 8, 2019 Updated 38 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Will Schreitz of Santa Fe gets some air Tuesday on the Rail Trial by Zia Road and St. Francis Drive. Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican Home News Local News Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Will Schreitz of Santa Fe skates Tuesday on the Rail Trial by Zia Road and St. Francis Drive. Show what you're thinking about this story You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching View (0) comments (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Advertisement VIDEO NEWS HIGHLIGHTS MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHemp industry in New Mexico growing like a weedHip-hop artist Wake Self dies in Santa Fe from crash injuriesMan in Santa Fe crash accused of DWI, causing serious injuries‘Nick the Stick’ Pino of St. Michael’s dies at 75Police chase south of Santa Fe ends in morning rush-hour pileup on I-25Mural artist injured in fatal crash faces more surgeryNew Mexico State Police chief clearing controversiesFresh faces for Santa Fe City CouncilIt’s Election Day in Santa FeNew masters, but still Loyal Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedClimate protesters cited at New Mexico Capitol after sit-in (13)Work stress prompts Meow Wolf CEO to step down (11)New Mexico pension reform calls for higher contributions (10)Maggie Toulouse Oliver ends U.S. Senate bid, endorses Luján (10)Public loses if schools leader goes to Senate (10)Spaceport: Time to boost staff, infrastructure (10)Apathy saves a senator who should be vulnerable (8)Uneven student distribution costs Santa Fe schools (7)Hip-hop artist Wake Self dies in Santa Fe from crash injuries (7)What’s left for Santa Fe Railyard Community Corp.? (7) COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Celebrating the value of medical education in Santa Fe Ringside Seat Pardon my skepticism as mayor crosses school boundary Ringside Seat New Mexico GOP leaving its best talent on the bench Ringside Seat New Mexico lawmakers should pledge allegiance to safer roads
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.