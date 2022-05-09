spotlight Photo feature Skating in sunny Santa Fe Photo by Luis Sánchez Saturno The New Mexican May 9, 2022 56 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Isaak Murray, 5, of Santa Fe, skates Monday at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center’s skate park. Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican Home News Local News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Isaak Murray, 5, of Santa Fe, skates Monday at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center’s skate park. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Popular in the Community Advertisement League of Women Voters guide View the e-edition on enewmexican.com Download the e-edition app The Santa Fe New Mexican e-edition is available to eligible subscription holders. Click to subscribe. MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesOn the line of fire, the battle for Las Vegas is intenseNew Mexico governor: 16,000 homes evacuated, affecting 30,000 to 40,000 peopleWinds ripping through Northern New Mexico threaten more communitiesSome New Mexicans fight to save their homes from wildfireHistoric county building reopens in Santa Fe styleMurder trial starts for teen accused of killing basketball star JB WhiteAs blaze nears, Las Vegas residents begin to flee the flamesLongtime local chef to open Mexican coastal restaurantGovernment officials, nonprofits helping wildfire evacuees with food, waterOrganizations step up to provide aid to evacuees of New Mexico fires Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Phill Casaus A mammoth firefighting effort, a bigger loss of trust Etiquette Rules! This Mother's Day, worrying about our little hearts Water summit puts West's key issue front and center History Matters New Mexicans resisted U.S. invaders in 1847