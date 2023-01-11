A sixth suspect in the slaying of Adan Ponce-Galdeano was arrested Tuesday evening at an Allsup's Convenience Store after an informant told Santa Fe County sheriff's detectives he would be at a location on Agua Fria Street. 

Edgar Herrera, 31, was the last person at large in the sprawling homicide case, which investigators believe could be related to debts and drug trafficking. He is charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and tampering with evidence, according to online court records. 

Sheriff's office spokesman Juan Ríos said detectives were conducting a "sex offender registration surveillance operation" when an informant reached out and told them Herrera would be at the Allsup's at 2640 Agua Fria St. at a certain time. He said Herrera was taken into custody at about 8:30 p.m. without incident and surrendered immediately after being approached by deputies. 

