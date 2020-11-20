The Santa Fe Police Department has filed charges against a sixth person in connection with the destruction of the obelisk that stood in the center of the Plaza.
Stephen Fox, 72, was charged Friday with criminal damage to property over $1,000, conspiracy and unlawful assembly.
Protesters toppled the 152-year-old monument using a rope and chain during a violent takeover of the Plaza on Indigenous Peoples Day.
The obelisk wad dedicated to soldiers who fought in the Civil War, but also had an inscription honoring the "heroes" who died in battle with "savage Indians."
"At this time, we are continuing to identify individuals who will be facing charges for their involvement in the destruction of the Obelisk," police said Friday in a news release.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.