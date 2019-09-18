As anticipated, state First Judicial District Judge Bryan Biedscheid has recused himself from hearing a drunken-driving charge against state Sen. Richard Martinez, a Democrat from Ojo Caliente, increasing the possibility that a judge from another district will be appointed to the case.
Biedscheid is the sixth of nine judges in the First Judicial District who have either been excused from Martinez’s case or have recused themselves, many saying it would be difficult for them to be fair and impartial because of prior relationships with the longtime legislator, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee and is a former Rio Arriba County magistrate.
Martinez, 66, is accused of rear-ending a Jeep at an Española intersection June 28. He was charged with aggravated DWI and reckless driving after refusing a Breathalyzer test and failing field sobriety tests, police said. He admitted to police he had been drinking.
After prosecutors and defense attorneys first excused two state district judges, Jason Lidyard and Mary Marlowe Sommer, three others recused themselves: T. Glenn Ellington, Matthew Wilson and Sylvia LaMar. A Monday court filing said Biedscheid of Santa Fe County also recused himself.
Biedscheid told attorneys he thought he could be impartial but had sought advice from Martinez earlier this year about running for office. He deferred to the office of Attorney General Hector Balderas, which is prosecuting Martinez; late last week, the office asked the judge to recuse himself.
A new judge has not yet been assigned to the case. The remaining judges available are Francis Mathew, Maria Sanchez-Gagne and Raymond Ortiz.
If all judges in the district are excused or recuse themselves — as happened in the corruption case of former state Sen. Phil Griego in 2016 — New Mexico rules of criminal procedure allow for the chief justice of the Supreme Court to appoint a sitting judge from another judicial district or a retired judge. In Griego’s case, a judge from Albuquerque was appointed to hear his case.
Martinez told reporters earlier this month he would not step down from the Legislature if convicted.