The New Mexico Department of Health reported Friday that 16 people in the state tested negative for COVID-19 this week.
David Morgan, a department spokesman, said officials keep a running tally of those tested for the virus Monday through Friday on the state's website.
In an email, he said test results are delivered "within a maximum of 24 hours."
The potentially deadly respiratory disease, caused by a coronavirus strain which originated in the city of Wuhan, China, has more than 100,000 confirmed cases, according to World Health Organization data. More than 3,400 deaths worldwide have been attributed to the virus, mostly in China.
In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 18 states have reported 230 cases and 11 deaths. The agency ramped up testing for the virus, providing kits to state health departments earlier in this week.
Morgan said the only lab performing the tests currently is the department's State Scientific Laboratory. In a news release Tuesday, the department said it is working with TriCore Reference Laboratories, which has locations in 17 cities and towns in New Mexico, to establish testing at select locations.
"New Mexico currently has approximately 1,500 test kits from the CDC and we continue to get more test kits, even though we don't have a case yet," Morgan said. "We are confident in our capacity right now. We are, however, exploring options for how to expand our capacity when or if the times comes."
Health officials say the best way to prevent the virus is to wash hands with soap and hot water for more than 20 seconds, as that lifts the layer of bacteria and viruses from hands; stay home when sick; and practice "social distancing" — keeping six feet away from people during public gatherings.
