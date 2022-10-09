The steady line of customers at the small CG cannabis shop on Early Street on a recent weekday morning has become a usual sight for assistant manager Korbin Osborn.

Six months after New Mexico launched legal sales of recreational cannabis to adults 21 and over, the dispensary has seen more customers come through the door — up to 80 a day, compared to about 40 medical cannabis patients — which means more sales and more cash in the register.

“More people are trying it because it’s legal,” Osborn said. “The stigmatization has dropped. I even got my in-laws from Texas to try it.”

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

