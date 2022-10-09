The steady line of customers at the small CG cannabis shop on Early Street on a recent weekday morning has become a usual sight for assistant manager Korbin Osborn.
Six months after New Mexico launched legal sales of recreational cannabis to adults 21 and over, the dispensary has seen more customers come through the door — up to 80 a day, compared to about 40 medical cannabis patients — which means more sales and more cash in the register.
“More people are trying it because it’s legal,” Osborn said. “The stigmatization has dropped. I even got my in-laws from Texas to try it.”
He noted a sign of the rise in the business: “I don’t know if you saw our parking lot, but it’s paved now.”
The new industry is on track to generate hundreds of millions of dollars in its first year — with monthly sales of around $40 million, according to reports by the state Cannabis Control Division. The agency, overseen by the Regulation and Licensing Department, released data late last week showing September sales were about $39.6 million.
Retailers and cannabis industry experts said the market looks good so far but hesitated to predict future trends, such as possible product shortages or price increases or the outlook on whether smaller operations — mom-and-pop retailers — will thrive or crash.
The steady monthly figures make some in the industry wonder if it has hit its peak potential.
“Through all the challenges, $35 [million] to $40 million in monthly sales of cannabis is still an industry that is going to recognize $400 million in cannabis sales [yearly],” said Duke Rodriguez, president and CEO of New Mexico Top Organics-Ultra Health, the state’s largest cannabis company. “That’s 10 times the amount of green chile that will be sold.”
Rodriguez, who recently told state lawmakers there are more cannabis dispensaries than McDonald’s, Taco Bell, Burger King and Starbucks businesses combined in New Mexico — “That should scare you,” he added — said he worries many retailers won’t survive.
The response from both lawmakers and experts? That’s the way a commercial market works.
“The amount of volume the state will do is reasonably well established,” said Eli Goodman, co-owner of the Best Daze store on Airport Road. “We’ll see how many people can make that volume work. There may be some people who can’t survive in this current scenario.”
Goodman seemed confident in his company’s chances: Best Daze, which started as a medical cannabis business several years ago, plans to open its eighth store in New Mexico this month, he said.
Ben Lewinger, president of the New Mexico Cannabis Chamber of Commerce, said it is “pollyannaish to think a big number of these new businesses will be around in three years.”
The Regulation and Licensing Department said Friday the state has issued 499 retail cannabis licenses, though Lewinger noted that doesn’t mean 499 shops are in operation.
Still, he believes the industry will bring in $600 million annually, as advocates have predicted.
Over time, Lewinger said, established legal cannabis operators likely will draw people still purchasing cannabis on the black market — where prices could be $10 to $11 per gram lower — to a safer, tested market.
Matt Muñoz, co-founder of the Albuquerque-based cannabis producer Carver Family Farm, said the flat monthly sales might not be a solid indicator of the market’s success in the future.
Rodriguez and Muñoz both spoke before the legislative Revenue Stabilization and Tax Policy Committee during a discussion Thursday on potential excise tax increases for alcohol, cigarettes and cannabis, saying it’s important for lawmakers to keep the cannabis tax at what Rodriguez called “the sweet spot” — in the range of 15 percent to 18 percent — to give the industry a chance to take hold.
The cannabis excise tax is 12 percent now, but under state law, it will rise in 1 percent increments starting July 1, 2025, to a maximum of 18 percent by July 1, 2030. The state does not yet have an accurate accounting of tax revenue from the industry, though a tax policy director for the Taxation and Revenue Department estimated the amount at $10.4 million.
Rodriguez, who has long called for the state to remove caps on cannabis production, sees the potential for cannabis shortages if demand continues to grow. But several Santa Fe and Albuquerque retailers said they have experienced little, if any, trouble keep products stocked for customers.
Osborn said his store went without cannabis chocolate bars for about a month.
The industry’s six-month mark comes as the state plans new initiatives.
The Regulation and Licensing Department will launch a public data dashboard by the end of October, and starting Nov. 1, it will begin conducting tests for residual pesticides at cannabis production operations — a task it does not do now.
Andrew Vallejos, acting director of the Cannabis Control Division, said it’s also creating new tools to enhance and enforce regulations.
The online dashboard will include updated plant count numbers, sales figures, a rundown of which dispensaries and areas of the state are selling the most products, and other information about the cannabis business, he said.
Vallejos said the agency is “encouraged we didn’t see a huge spike in sales early and then a dip in sales. It’s been remarkably consistent from both medical and recreational.”