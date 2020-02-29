Six people have been indicted on charges related to distributing crack cocaine in Rio Arriba County.
They were arraigned Friday in federal court. A grand jury returned the indictments Tuesday.
Jose Mendoza, 32, and his wife, Natalie Mendoza, 35, were "high-level suppliers of cocaine in the Espanola Valley," according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.
The Medanales couple are accused of laundering drug money by making large deposits at credit unions and using cash to pay auto loans. Natalie Mendoza also is accused of collecting money from drug deals and keeping records of the transactions. Jose Mendoza was charged with six counts, while Natalie Mendoza has been indicted on seven counts.
Ryan Rodriguez, 27, of Chamita, faces 12 charges. He acted as a "mid-level cocaine distributor," converting cocaine he received from the Mendozas into crack cocaine and selling it by the ounce, according to the news release.
His girlfriend, Bridget Archuleta, 31, of San Juan Pueblo, allegedly took part in drug deals with Rodriguez. She is charged with four counts.
Ryan Rodriguez’s sister, Andrea Rodriguez, 28, allegedly delivered drugs to customers for her brother. She faces two charges.
Edvardo Carlson, 39, of Española, is accused of conducting drug deals at Ryan Rodriguez’s behest. He is charged with four counts.
The drug deals occurred between early October and late February, according to the news release.
