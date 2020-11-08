With Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election, speculation will run wild about Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham heading back to Washington.
President-elect Joe Biden considered Lujan Grisham to be his running mate before picking Sen. Kamala Harris of California. Now some will say Lujan Grisham should be Biden’s Cabinet secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services.
Others see a role for Lujan Grisham in the Department of Justice or Homeland Security.
She’s an attorney, a former congresswoman and a student of history. Lujan Grisham is just the sort of policy wonk who could devise a secure and humane system of overseeing the border.
All the talk will be flattering. But every word should be silenced in a flash by Lujan Grisham.
What should she say to the people of her state? Let’s give it a try.
“New Mexico is in crisis. The coronavirus pandemic threatens to overrun our hospitals, and it’s wrecking our economy. My job is to continue setting a course to blunt this terrible disease. I ask for your help in achieving recovery. I will finish my term as governor. That’s the easiest decision I’ve made all year.”
Lujan Grisham cannot equivocate. Any hedging about where she will be working next year is sure to breed division.
There’s plenty of that already.
Steve Pearce, the state Republican Party chairman, spends his days spinning banal quotes claiming Lujan Grisham is doing a bad job.
Lujan Grisham thrashed Pearce in the 2018 election for governor. He might never get over his blowout loss.
Pearce sees his job as one of tearing down Lujan Grisham. He hopes this strategy creates the possibility of someone on the Republicans’ thin bench winning the governor’s office in two years.
If Lujan Grisham wavers about completing her term, politics on the Democrats’ side would worsen, too.
Any hint that she might join the Biden administration would touch off a mad scramble to be governor. Raw ambition doesn’t recede in a pandemic.
Lt. Gov. Howie Morales would be Lujan Grisham’s successor if she left for Washington.
He would inherit the state’s hardest job as a marked man. At least a half-dozen other Democrats would plot gubernatorial campaigns while Morales tried to pull people together.
Morales would have brickbats coming his way from the left and the right. In effect, the race for governor would start early next year.
Checking the coronavirus would become more difficult by the day.
Only if Lujan Grisham remains as governor can policy decisions receive priority over politicking.
Being a governor might have been this difficult during World War II or the swirling ‘60s. Body counts were high in those times, and a good portion of the population didn’t have basic freedoms, such as voting or drinking from a public water fountain.
Lujan Grisham has had to deal with a plague that kills people and jobs. Any decision she makes is denigrated by Pearce and others who’d rather she issue no public health orders.
It wasn’t what she envisioned when she ran for governor, but it’s the office she wanted. She gave up a safe congressional seat in the Albuquerque-based district for the chance of being the state’s top executive.
Now she’s not quite halfway through her four-year term, and the state is in the worst stage yet of the pandemic.
Biden needs a strong Cabinet. But New Mexico can’t afford upheaval, not with COVID-19 infections often soaring above 1,000 a day in the state.
A big title in Washington might look better than ever. The sights in New Mexico are of fundamental flaws — mass gatherings and people refusing to wear masks.
But if last week’s election showed anything, it’s that a middle ground still exists. Biden won over many people in that category. Lujan Grisham can do the same.
All she has to do is sit tight and lead the way in making New Mexico safe again.
