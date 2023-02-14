It all started at Sipapu Ski & Summer Resort, and now Durango-based Mountain Capital Partners is expanding to Chile.

Mountain Capital has agreed to become majority owner of Valle Nevado in Chile with 2,200 skiable inbound acres, 13 lifts, three moving carpets for beginners and on-site heliskiing. The sale for an undisclosed amount is expected to close by the end of March.

Mountain Capital owns Sipapu near Taos and Pajarito Mountain in Los Alamos as well as the Brian Head and Purgatory ski resorts.