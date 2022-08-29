A small section of Guadalupe Street collapsed in the downtown area Monday afternoon, leaving a 10-foot-deep sinkhole of about 10 inches by 15 inches and prompting officials to launch immediate repair work that is expected to last at least three days.
Marcos Esquibel, a supervisor with the city of Santa Fe’s Streets and Drainage Maintenance Division, said officials were alerted about the problem by a motorcyclist who complained about a near crash after hitting what at first was a pothole. Sometime after the call, the hole grew deeper.
Esquibel said the sinkhole — in the northbound lane of Guadalupe Street between Jose Street and Paseo de Peralta — likely was caused by the erosion of a 24-inch waterline beneath the roadway. The pipeline might have been leaking, he said, adding the combination of the water leak and higher than expected rainfall probably destabilized the asphalt.
Esquibel said he could not be fully certain of the sinkhole’s cause until the site could be further inspected.
“That is the thing about the old parts of Santa Fe,” Esquibel said. “So many unknowns about what is underground.”
Sinkholes can form when large amounts of water destabilize or dissolve material, creating a cavity for the road to collapse into.
Guadalupe Street will remain closed to traffic between Jose Street and Paseo de Peralta until the repairs are completed.