A rollover crash on N.M. 599 claimed the life of a man Tuesday afternoon, Santa Fe police said.
The victim, who was not identified, was pronounced dead following the single-vehicle crash near Ridgetop Road after heavy rain, Santa Fe Police Capt. Anthony Tapia said.
The southbound lanes of N.M. 599 remained closed through part of the afternoon as police investigated the scene.
Other details were not immediately available.
