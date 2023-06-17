Edgar Talavera Sr.’s son was born in Colorado when his dad was just 19 years old.
His mother told him to let Edgar Talavera Jr.’s mother get custody of their son when the couple separated. However, the young man from Madera Chihuahua, Mexico, chose a different path.
Talavera Sr. first got custody of his son when Edgar Jr. was just 4 years old and has raised him as a single parent for the majority of his now-14-year-old son’s life.
“Like I tell my son — I tell him single mothers are seen frequently, but a single father is very different. … Single dads maybe hide a little bit [so] that they aren’t seen by society,” Talavera Sr. said in an interview in Spanish.
His dedication to raising a son by himself has not gone untested. Social services in Mexico and New Mexico’s Children, Youth and Families Department both took Talavera Jr. away from his father in the past — in Mexico amid disagreements between Talavera Sr. and his son’s mother, here following a harrowing experience in Albuquerque where a man threatened the lives of both father and son.
“I hope that our lives will be easier now … because it has been hard,” Talavera Sr. said.
“Honestly, my dad’s support has helped a lot. … [Events like the one in Albuquerque] are things that happen, and you have to overcome them,” his son added, also in Spanish.
Talavera Sr. said the mutual support he and his son have for each other has helped him tremendously as he balances a full plate. Along with working at the Italian restaurant Piccolino in Santa Fe, Talavera Sr. studies early childhood education at Santa Fe Community College and spends a large chunk of his time working or volunteering for local community-based organizations such as Fathers New Mexico, Gerard’s House and Abriendo Puertas/Opening Doors.
“I am involved in all of the organizations right now in Santa Fe, and I try to bring on more people so they know all of the services there are here in Santa Fe,” Talavera said. “Santa Fe — New Mexico, all of the state of New Mexico, is a resource for our families.”
Talavera Jr. — a plucky teenager with bangs that can cover his eyes — said he has become used to his dad’s hectic schedule.
“It just took time, and I kept getting used to it, I suppose. The truth is, I’ve never felt that it’s difficult,” Talavera Jr. said.
His father countered by saying his son sometimes scolds him for taking on too much responsibility and not having enough time to be with him.
“Honestly, communication is very important — communication with my son. He has a lot of communication with me, and he tries to tell me everything, and that’s very important. He is very expressive. He expresses everything to me,” Talavera Sr. said.
A visit to the pair’s mobile home just off of Airport Road paints a picture of the Talaveras’ dynamic.
An assortment of brown leather couches in the living room serve as a playful sparring ground for father and son as they briefly quip about how much to share about their lives. A nearby refrigerator adorned with pictures of the two of them when Talavera Jr. was a baby provides a familial backdrop.
“He has to share everything,” Talavera Jr. said with a sigh.
His father said Talavera Jr. helps cook meals, clean the house for visitors and does his laundry. Talavera Sr. said, his son being raised by a single parent has helped him become more independent and added
Talavera Jr.’s support has been a source of strength when his daily responsibilities become overwhelming.
“Being sincere and open — there have been times where I’ve wanted to throw in the towel as well. I say ‘Wow, enough. It’s too much,’ but my son helps me. He helps me a lot,” Talavera Sr. said.
Deyanira Contreras, a Santa Fe Community College professor for early childhood education and the director of the college’s Kids Campus program, said she first learned Talavera Sr. was a single father during a conversation about the importance of family in early childhood education.
She added after teaching him for three semesters, she was extremely impressed Talavera Sr. was able to work full time while also going to school, raising his son and volunteering at an assortment of community organizations.
“All that dedication was, like, very remarkable. And then knowing [about] all that he has to deal with in his personal life. … I felt that that was, like, very amazing,” Contreras said.
Talavera Sr. received a certificate in early childhood education in 2020, she said, and he is working toward an associate degree in the field.
Contreras said she was impressed with Talavera Sr.’s abilities during his field experience at Kids Campus, which provides a bilingual learning environment to children ranging from 2 months to 5 years old.
“If you enter the classroom, you’re not going to notice that he’s just doing a practicum field experience. I mean, you’ll think that he’s part of Kids Campus staff,” Contreras said.
Randy Orona, a lead teacher at Kids Campus who supervised Talavera Sr., agreed.
“He was great. … During free play I observed how he was … talking to the children, interacting with them, asking open-ended questions. … He was wonderful,” Orona said.
When asked what his goal is, Talavera Sr. didn’t even get a chance to answer. As if by instinct, Talavera Jr. said his dad hopes to become a social worker one day.
Talavera Sr. added, if he achieves his goal, it will be one of many professions he has gotten to learn throughout his life.
“I am a mechanic, a nurse, a teacher — all a part of a life story,” Talavera Sr. said.
Talavera Jr. said he is very proud of his father.
“I admire him a lot for everything he has done. … [He’s taught me] you always have to look for ways to help people,” Talavera Jr. said.