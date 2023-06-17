Edgar Talavera Sr.’s son was born in Colorado when his dad was just 19 years old.

His mother told him to let Edgar Talavera Jr.’s mother get custody of their son when the couple separated. However, the young man from Madera Chihuahua, Mexico, chose a different path.

Talavera Sr. first got custody of his son when Edgar Jr. was just 4 years old and has raised him as a single parent for the majority of his now-14-year-old son’s life.