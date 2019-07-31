A Santa Fe singer-songwriter claims in a lawsuit that Presbyterian medical staff failed to properly diagnose her condition in 2017 and 2018, leading to her terminal cancer diagnosis late last year.Elizabeth “Betsy” Scarinzi, who leads the alt-country/desert rock band The HollyHocks, spoke with The New Mexican in May about her condition and how it helped propel her musical career.
Scarinzi, whose band released its debut album that month, said she had been diagnosed in October with Stage 4 brain and lung cancer.
Though Scarinzi, 49, declined to discuss the details of her diagnosis at the time, a lawsuit filed in state District Court says medical staff at Presbyterian Medical Group’s urgent care facility on St. Michael’s Drive examined her three times between 2017 and 2018 and failed to notice an early indication of lung cancer.
The lung cancer went undiagnosed and untreated for nearly a year, the lawsuit says.
By the time Scarinzi went to another doctor in September and was correctly diagnosed, the lung cancer had spread, the complaint says.
“What began as a curable condition progressed to a terminal diagnosis for Ms. Scarinzi,” her attorneys wrote.
The complaint alleging medical negligence, breach of warranty, breach of contract and loss of chance names Presbyterian Healthcare Services, Presbyterian Medical Group, and doctors Nooshin Bagheri, Sean Mullen and Craig Lance.
A Presbyterian Healthcare Services spokeswoman said Wednesday the health care group had not yet been served with the lawsuit and would not comment on pending litigation.
Scarinzi’s lawsuit says she was examined at urgent care in November 2017 after being bruised in a fall and was told there were no abnormalities in her chest X-ray and was prescribed a painkiller.
Seven months later, Scarinzi experienced rib pain, and muscle and joint pain made worse by coughing and exertion, and returned to urgent care and had a second X-ray, but was again told there were no abnormalities, the lawsuit says.
She returned to the facility a third time in August 2018 with a “persistent and worsening cough that was not responding to treatment,” and was again incorrectly diagnosed with a simple respiratory infection, the lawsuit alleges.
In September, Scarinzi went to another doctor, who diagnosed her with adenocarcinoma in her right lung, and a subsequent full diagnosis that the lung cancer had spread to her lymph nodes and brain, the lawsuit says.
Scarinzi and The HollyHocks performed their first show in November 2017 at Evangelo’s, a downtown bar, and have quickly become one of Santa Fe’s most popular bands. Her song, Why, received a Best Song nomination in this year’s New Mexico Music Awards.
“It kind of propelled me,” Scarinzi told The New Mexican in May, referring to her diagnosis.
She said she also had begun to use music to explore and express “the light and the dark, and the good and the bad, and finding the good in the bad.”