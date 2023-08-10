Singapore-based Maxeon Solar Technologies plans to build a major solar panel manufacturing plant in Albuquerque, pending approval of a loan application with the U.S. Department of Energy, the company announced Thursday.

The factory would employ about 1,800 people to provide photovoltaic solar panels for use in residential, commercial and utility-scale solar arrays.

Maxeon said the plant would be larger than any comparable existing facility in the United States, equipped to produce panels each year that can generate three gigawatts of electricity. A company representative said that's enough to equip about 460,000 typical U.S. homes with solar power.

