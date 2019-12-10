An influential Silicon Valley executive has scouted Santa Fe for four years as a potential tech incubator and now leads a team vying to collaborate with the city of Santa Fe to redevelop the midtown campus.
John F. Rizzo has spent 30 years in Silicon Valley, now as president and CEO of Deem Inc., a San Francisco corporate travel software company that in January was acquired by Enterprise Holdings, which also owns the Enterprise and Alamo rental car companies and has annual revenue of $24 billion.
On most weekends, though, Rizzo lives in Santa Fe with his wife, Anne Mansfield, in a home they built and moved into a year ago. He said he plans to live here full time in about 18 months.
Rizzo has been evaluating Santa Fe as a potential innovation center for four years, noting the housing shortage, lack of modern office space, no major university and limited venture capital. The time was not right for him back then.
“Things had changed substantially,” Rizzo said of the past year. “There is a convergence here of a new mayor, new governor, Netflix.”
Rizzo said he has had meetings with all sorts of officials, including Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber, New Mexico Economic Development Secretary Alicia J. Keyes, the Los Alamos National Laboratory spinoff company Pebble Labs, affordable housing leaders, film industry people and Meow Wolf’s Vince Kadlubek.
“I started having convenings at my house,” Rizzo said.
Rizzo assembled a team called Santa Fe Innovation Village that was one of seven master developers to submit responses Oct. 31 to the city’s request for expressions of interest in redeveloping the 64-acre, city-owned midtown campus property, which once housed the College of Santa Fe and Santa Fe University of Art and Design.
Rizzo’s team includes Albuquerque developer John Mahoney, owner of Evergreen Development and partner in Las Soleras — the 553-acre south-side development along Interstate 25 and Cerrillos Road that includes the new Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center, 300 homes that have been built by Pulte Homes, a Veterans Affairs outpatient clinic and the new Spectrum Retirement Communities assisted living community.
Rizzo did spend some of his youth in Albuquerque, with his father stationed at Kirtland Air Force Base. But most of his adult life has been spent in Silicon Valley with early stints at Intel, Apple Oracle and Zeebo Inc..
At Zeebo, he launched a new interactive entertainment, social networking and education platform for Brazil, China, India and Mexico. He served as chief marketing officer at Jive Software from 2011-13.
“John for decades has been a guy who is able to identify businesses and products that need help to put together an IPO [initial public stock offering] or get acquired,” said Kim Shanahan, former executive director of the Santa Fe Home Builders Association and current owner of Shanahan & Associates, a consultant for sustainable development projects. “John has a good eye for startup tech companies that may find Santa Fe attractive.”
Shanahan, who writes a weekly freelance column on The New Mexican’s Real Estate page, met Rizzo in 2018 during the association’s annual home show, where Rizzo’s new home won the Grand Hacienda award.
Rizzo, 62, earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering at Stanford University, the cradle of Silicon Valley. He was an early member of the Intel and Apple teams that developed flash memory chips and launched the first Macintosh.
He went on to play pivotal roles at Jive Software, which grew its revenue from $75 million to $150 million in two years and launched an IPO worth nearly $2 billion. Similarly, prior to Deem, Rizzo was part of the executive team at Austin, Texas, software company SolarWinds, which grew from $300 million to $500 million in two years and sold for $4.5 billion in 2015.
Rizzo traveled to Ireland in May to announce creating 50 highly skilled Deem jobs at a new innovation center in Dublin.
“Expanding into Dublin will allow us to pursue our mission — to transform corporate travel — faster than ever before,” Rizzo said at the time.
Rizzo’s vision for Santa Fe Innovation Village at the midtown campus involves about 1,000 residential units and “hundreds of thousands of square feet of office space” for tech companies and education elements that could train tech workers.
“In a state of 2 million people with a budget surplus, with the Permian Basin, the Spaceport America, Los Alamos National Laboratory, there seemed to be a way to do something interesting for the state, to do all this without wrecking the state,” Rizzo said. “The way to do this is with innovative and tech jobs. The midtown campus seems like a very interesting opportunity with a high density of offices, restaurants and bars, things that are open until midnight, extending a Rail Runner stop at midtown. We have a lot more we are thinking about that I am not comfortable sharing right now.”
The city’s request for expressions of interest, or RFEI, drew 21 applicants responding on different levels. Seven are master developers
planning the entire acreage.
Others are only looking to develop a few buildings or just be a tenant. Several of these parties already are in talks with possibly becoming part of one of the master developer projects. Rizzo hinted that, even as a master developer, he might team up with another master developer.
“It all depends on what happens with the city and what the city wants,” Rizzo said. “We want to be supportive of the city.”
The city chose the RFEI approach so it can be an active player in the process, and even shape the ultimate project. Daniel Hernandez, the city’s contracted manager for the midtown campus, has said the RFEI up to now is more about getting ideas from all the applicants and finding the most compatible master developer for the city to collaborate with.
The final project likely will have elements from several of the proposals, Hernandez said.
Allan Affeldt, who leads the Central Park Santa Fe team, has been the most open about his project, discussing it with The New Mexican before he submitted it to the city. On Sunday, he presented his thoughts to more than 100 people at Collected Works Bookstore and Coffeehouse.
“It’s important for the community to be involved in the process,” Affeldt said Sunday. “This is a political process. It’s not an economic process.”
Affeldt said internationally known Albuquerque architect Antoine Predock is on the Central Park Santa Fe team.
The National Nuclear Security Administration, which administers Los Alamos National Laboratory’s management and operating contract, is the only other master developer applicant to share its vision with The New Mexican. The agency submitted a response that would build an open-campus environment with administrative offices, sustainable green spaces, engineering space, light manufacturing, training facilities, and research and development.
