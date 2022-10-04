Discount outdoor retailer Sierra expects to open Saturday at DeVargas Center, ending seven years of major anchor tenant changes at Santa Fe's north-side mall.
Sierra is a national retailer that had only four stores in mountain states eight years ago but now has 68 stores in 25 states. The Sierra at DeVargas is the first in New Mexico and the southernmost of all the stores. It also will be the company's first bilingual store, with all signs in English and Spanish, and bilingual staff members.
Sierra fills the former Hastings Entertainment space at DeVargas. Hastings left the site in 2016, and Traveler's Market and Harrell House Bug Museum moved there in 2018. The two businesses moved out in early 2021.
The hours for the 18,000-square-foot Sierra store will be 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Sierra store carries apparel, footwear and gear for hiking, camping, fishing, canoeing and rafting, plus warm weather clothing and lightweight outerwear, work gear and active gear.
“Sierra is outdoor oriented, what you would want for anything outdoors at a discounted price,” said Katy Fitzgerald, senior project manager for Fidelis Realty Partners, which owns DeVargas Center.
Sierra, the former Sierra Trading Post, was acquired by TJX Cos. in 2012. TJX also is parent company of T.J.Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods. The store's opening at DeVargas follows that of HomeGoods in March 2021.
DeVargas now has all of its largest storefronts filled.
“It’s everything we’ve been working toward over the last seven years,” Fitzgerald said.