Discount outdoor retailer Sierra expects to open Saturday at DeVargas Center, ending seven years of major anchor tenant changes at Santa Fe's north-side mall.

Sierra is a national retailer that had only four stores in mountain states eight years ago but now has 68 stores in 25 states. The Sierra at DeVargas is the first in New Mexico and the southernmost of all the stores. It also will be the company's first bilingual store, with all signs in English and Spanish, and bilingual staff members.

Sierra fills the former Hastings Entertainment space at DeVargas. Hastings left the site in 2016, and Traveler's Market and Harrell House Bug Museum moved there in 2018. The two businesses moved out in early 2021.

Popular in the Community