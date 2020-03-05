The ripple effect from COVID-19 has hit local houses of worship, where concerned officials are asking congregations to use good sense before they come to services.
And state and federal health officials are recommending "social distancing" — staying at least six feet from others at public gatherings — to prevent the spread of viruses. As of Thursday, there were no confirmed cases in New Mexico, the state Health Department said.
Nevertheless, leaders of some of New Mexico's largest churches are asking congregants to avoid services if they are sick or experiencing symptoms of illness.
Archbishop John C. Wester of the Archdiocese of Santa Fe issued a news release earlier this week that asked parishioners to avoid bodily contact during Mass by folding their hands during prayer and nodding heads during greetings. In a statement, he said those receiving Holy Communion must take wafers by hand and not have them placed directly on the tongue.
"The archdiocese institutes these directives not to limit expression of faith, but rather as a preventative against widespread and potentially deadly diseases," Wester said in a statement.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday said she and state health officials are doing all they can to ensure the state is ready to tackle an outbreak. And a Health Department spokesman on Thursday said the second of two COVID-19 tests performed on patients in New Mexico came back negative. The first test was also negative.
Heath Department spokesman David Morgan wrote in an email that some have voiced concerns about potential exposure after traveling from Italy. Those concerned are asked to call the department "to discuss their situation."
"Some of those travelers do stay home for the 14-day self-monitoring period," Morgan wrote, "and we hope that employers are able to support this recommendation. Preventing the spread of this virus is our best weapon."
Religious organizations in Santa Fe are encouraging people to be cautious, but many places of worship are planning to hold services as scheduled.
Rabbi Berel Levertov said the Santa Fe Jewish Center-Chabad plans to go forward with the celebration of Purim on Tuesday. Jewish law and custom prescribes ritual hand-washing in many situations, he said.
"In the Jewish faith, there's a big emphasis on washing your hands — before and after you eat, for example," Levertov said.
Joseph Bunce, executive director and CEO of the Baptist Convention of New Mexico, said the organization is encouraging its congregations to prioritize congregants' health.
“When you're sick, stay home," he said. "Don’t spread the joy, so to speak.”
He said Baptists churches are watching what health authorities do, but have no plans to cancel any local events or activities.
He said a few Baptist families doing missionary work overseas recently returned home, though none from places affected by severe outbreaks of the virus.
The Rev. Brad Bennett of St. John's United Methodist Church in Santa Fe said officials are asking congregants and volunteers who work at the church's food bank to wash hands frequently and cough and sneeze into disposable tissues.
He joked the church "won't [convert] over to alcohol anytime soon," noting Methodists traditionally use grape juice instead of wine in communion and added St. John's services will use single-serve cups during communion instead of dipping bread.
"It's important that we serve people, either breaking the bread for them or in single-serve cups," he said. "We don't allow them to take their own."
The Rev. Canon William Lee Curtis, head of the Episcopal Diocese of the Rio Grande, said officials are encouraging congregations to pay attention to the science surrounding the virus and remain calm.
"As we're waiting for this outbreak to unfold, the biggest concern is fear," he said.
Curtis said many of the Episcopal churches in the diocese will share a common cup during communion, citing studies in the 1980s and ’90s that showed low transmission because of the alcohol content of the wine and the antimicrobial metal of brass and silver cups.
He said church traditions such as visiting the sick and bringing Communion into the home are cornerstones of the faith, and he said he hopes the virus will not change that.
“We’ll make sure that the community stays together, regardless of the shape of the virus in New Mexico,” he said.
