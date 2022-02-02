When Doug Montoya would get behind on rent payments for his improv theater in Albuquerque, he’d brainstorm ways to get cash quickly.
“We could rob a bank,” he jokingly told fellow actors. The idea became the premise for Third Act, a comedy film Montoya wrote and directed that is set to premiere Sunday at the Santa Fe Film Festival.
The annual festival, with showings at several venues from Thursday through Feb. 13, includes more than
100 screenings along with panel discussions, juried awards and workshops. Running for more than 20 years, the event has offered New Mexico filmmakers an opportunity to showcase their work.
The lineup features two short films by Native artists in the state. Stanley Bain, a Navajo filmmaker who grew up on the Navajo Nation in Arizona and lives in Albuquerque, will screen his 18-minute black-and-white film Together, which depicts a queer couple dealing with grief, loss and alcoholism after a breakup. Feeding Po’Pay, a 13-minute documentary by Laguna Pueblo filmmaker Geoff Kie, explores Indigenous food sovereignty.
Montoya’s Third Act — a feature-
length film at one hour and
53 minutes — tells the story of a theater company facing eviction because it could not pay its rent. The actors stage a heist at a local bank.
It’s the first film 57-year-old Montoya has written and directed. “I’m not a filmmaker. I’m a theater maker,” he said.
Montoya has owned The Box Performance Space and Improv Theatre in downtown Albuquerque for 15 years. The theater hosts weekly shows and trains actors in the art of improv. He’s also the co-artistic director of the Cardboard Playhouse Theatre Co., a children’s musical theater for kids ages 8 to 18.
He said he wrote the script in three days. When it came time to film it, he shut down the theater for two weeks in 2019.
Montoya and co-director Philip Griego shot the film “in a theater process — like a play, basically,” Montoya said.
Actors had to memorize their lines for an entire scene. Camera moves would be choreographed, and they’d film without any breaks in the action. “There’s maybe 12 cuts in the whole movie,” Montoya said.
Heist scenes were filmed in a vacant bank. Montoya’s friend, a commercial real estate agent, arranged the short-term rental.
“I wanted [the film] to be a love letter to theater,” Montoya said, adding the title is a reference to theatrical performances. “The third act wraps everything up.”
The cast includes actor Keith Allen West, best known for his online small-business reality series The Startup, who is the film’s executive producer.
Also starring in Third Act is longtime TV and film actor Basil Hoffman, who died in September at age 83. Hoffman — who appeared in All the President’s Men, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, The Milagro Beanfield War, Ordinary People and The Artist — had taught acting classes to West and Montoya during his frequent trips to Albuquerque and served as a mentor and teacher to the Third Act cast.
Bain, 47, said the premise of his film Together came after speaking with his siblings about why people stay in dysfunctional relationships. It centers on two men who reconnect one night after months apart. One tells the other he has AIDS.
“There’s no resolution to [the film]. It ends in chaos,” Bain said. “That’s the way life is.”
He added: “I don’t think films should answer things for you. [Films] should pose questions for you to think about.”
Bain began working on the movie while studying at the Colorado Film School in Denver. He was able to finish it in 2021 after receiving a grant from the Sen. John Pinto Native Filmmakers Memorial Fund, which is administered by the New Mexico Film Office.
Together has been selected for several film festivals in the U.S. and was named the Festival Favorite at Cinema Diverse: The Palm Springs LGBTQ Film Festival. It has also received a streaming deal with GayBingeTV, which will go live in mid-February.
Bain, who recently moved to Albuquerque, has written and directed seven films. “I’m working on a TV pilot that’s based on my years in public high school in the early ’90s,” he said. “It’s not autobiographical to the T, but a lot of the stories that happen in it are drawn from my own experiences.”
Kie’s Feeding Po’Pay incorporates interviews, personal narrative and archival material in its examination of Native communities’ return to the use of Indigenous seeds, as well as historical trade routes, and land and water rights.
“Feeding is a type of remembrance for our ancestors and our life ways,” Kie said.
He said the historical reference to Po’Pay, who led the Pueblo Revolt of 1680, reflects a modern-day revolt “toward the corporate systems and people that impact on Native American populations.”
Kie, 29, began to work on the film while earning a master’s degree at Northern Arizona University. The film won the 2020 Horizon Award at the Los Angeles Skins Fest, he said. He recently founded a film production company with awards from the New Mexico Film Office and other organizations.
What: The annual Santa Fe Film Festival presents screenings, panel discussions, juried awards and workshops. When: Thursday through Feb. 13. Where: Venues include the Jean Cocteau Cinema, the Center for Contemporary Arts and the Scottish Rite Center. Proof of COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are required; all guests must wear face masks and practice social distancing. The festival also offers online streaming of films through Feb. 20. Cost: Tickets for screenings are $10; a pass for online streaming is $50.
