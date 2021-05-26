Lila Ortiz is back behind the bar at Santa Fe’s American Legion Montoya y Montoya Post 1.
Over the last year, she painted all the walls, contracted and recovered from COVID-19 — then watched the ceiling above the building give out.
“The walls were starting to look a little brown. Now it’s a nice off-beige,” said Ortiz, the bar manager for 14 years. “Finally we get to see people. We’re a family here. When somebody is missing, we worry. It’s been a long year.”
In February, the roughly 100-year-old building’s roof over the barroom started leaking before a section completely caved. Though the post has been able to secure emergency patchwork repairs for about $4,000, the veterans group is trying to raise about $50,000 to replace other vulnerable areas of the roof.
Post 1, which has a membership of about 200, calls the structure that once housed a midtown restaurant called Cordelia’s home. It has a banquet room that can host fish fries and other potluck events, and a revenue-driving bar with a sign that reads “Don’t Mistake Our Kindness for Weakness” above slot machines and pool tables.
Out front sits a mailbox in which anyone can drop off an old flag to “retire with dignity.”
During the pandemic, Post 1 was closed to everyone but its former commander and Navy veteran Harold Durr, adjutant and Navy veteran Pat Patterson, and Ortiz. The organization teetered on uncertainty as state health restrictions closed the bar to visitors — the members and military vets who came to the building on Berry Avenue to relax, reminisce and recharge.
When restrictions were relaxed, the stress began to ease.
And then came the roof.
Durr, who graduated from St. Michael’s High School in 1964 and is now chairman of the nonprofit post’s board of trustees, said he is still worried about the group’s future beyond the new roof. Times have been hard on veterans’ organizations as the nation has evolved.
“The majority of our members are Vietnam veterans,” Durr said. “This is a safe place. They can share their feelings with people. The psychiatrist maybe didn’t live through what we did and knows what it was like. It’s group therapy in that way.
“This is an important part of the veteran community.”
On Tuesday afternoon, the bar was half-full as contractors worked to repair the leak overhead. U.S. Army veteran and artist David Lucero, who succeeded Durr as commander, said he is organizing art auctions and Saturday-night dinners to fundraise for the cost of the larger repairs.
It’s that kind of patching that keeps organizations like the American Legion together in an era when younger veterans in the post-9/11 era gravitate toward issues specific to those who served in the nation’s more recent conflicts.
Lucero said he’s lived in Santa Fe all his life but didn’t hear about the organization until two or three years ago. Now that he’s in, he’s determined to seal a better future for the building — and Post 1.
“The roof is being patched, but we have more work to do,” Lucero said. “At least we have people back having a good time. That’s what is important about this place.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.