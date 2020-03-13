Predictably, perhaps, hardly any shelf remained stocked for long Friday at grocery stores in New Mexico. Supermarkets were being cleaned out by shoppers clearly troubled by news of the coronavirus spread to the state.
Santa Fe stores were not immune.
Photos sent from Food King on St. Michael's Drive revealed long lines at registers and people pushing shopping carts packed beyond their brims.
Early Friday morning at Walmart on Santa Fe's south side, many food staples were gone — including ground beef, cheese and most types of beans (though apparently, kidney beans are not a local favorite).
The scene was similar on the east side. Toilet paper was out of stock at Market Street at 1:15 p.m. Friday, though the store had restocked by Friday evening. And most fresh chicken was gone and fresh beef and pork stocks were low.
Target in Santa Fe was bereft Friday of toilet paper and paper towels, as hoarding was common throughout the country, with cleaning products and hygiene items the first to go.
Shoppers, meanwhile, were clearly adding food to their lists and were out in force early Friday afternoon, clogging aisles and packing carts.
Lifelong Santa Fean David Scott was in his first week working as an Instacart shopper — a same-day delivery service. He wore a mask and gloves, and one had been torn by early afternoon.
“I’m trying to protect myself,” Scott said. “I don’t know how many hands touched these things.”
Before he arrived at Market Street, he had already shopped at Albertsons, Smith’s Food & Drug, Sprouts Farmers Market and Natural Grocers.
“It’s the same everywhere you go,” Scott said.
Scott had challenges filling the shopping list Instacart supplied. “It’s not there, it’s not there,” he messaged a client.
Market Street had no rice, canned vegetables were in short supply and shoppers apparently had a hankering for Campbell’s Soup that was depleted. Supplies of canned beans and canned tomatoes also were sparse. There were no round cardboard containers of Quaker Oats.
Milk, however, was available, but by Friday night, supplies were running low. Fresh eggs were completely sold out Friday night.
New shipments were expected Friday night to restock some Market Street shelves, a store employee said.
Shortened store hours, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., started Friday and will be applied for the foreseeable future at Market Street and Albertsons Market stores in Santa Fe and Albuquerque, said Nancy Sharp, a spokeswoman at United Family, the Amarillo subsidiary of Albertsons that operates most Albertsons in New Mexico.
"We're going to close the stores early tonight [Friday] at 9 p.m. to clean and restock the store," Sharp said. "We are restocking as quickly as we can."
