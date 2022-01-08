EDGEWOOD — The man found dead Thursday night by Edgewood police officers responding to a shooting report has been identified.
Kalan La Fleur, 41, was pronounced dead by the state Office of the Medical Investigator, said Officer Ray Wilson, a spokesman for New Mexico State Police.
Edgewood police found La Fleur inside a green Ford SUV with what appeared to be a gunshot wound, according to a state police news release.
The shooting occurred during an altercation between La Fleur and a 35-year-old man outside a home on Park Road, the release states. A suspect was detained, but no arrests have been made, according to the news release.
On Saturday, a man at the home where the shooting took place declined to offer information or his name, adding that he didn't see the shooting take place. A woman with him who also declined to identify herself said they did not want to speak because they feared for their safety.
Brian Montaño, 30, who lives next door, said he was home watching television when the shooting occurred. He didn’t hear anything, he said, but saw the lights from the police cars out his window.
Montaño said state police interviewed him Friday morning.
The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau was called in to investigate the death, according to Officer Dusty Francisco, a spokesman for the agency. It was unclear why Edgewood police called for aid. Edgewood police Chief Darrell Sanchez declined to provide information, referring questions to state police, who said the investigation remains active.
If Thursday’s death is declared a homicide, it will be Santa Fe County’s first of 2022.
