Santa Fe police Sunday morning arrested a man suspected of shooting and killing a teen attending a party on Hopewell Street.
A police news release did not identify the suspect, but said the victim, Rodrigo Enriquez-Garay, 19, died at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center early Sunday morning.
The release said Enriquez-Garay had been attending a party at the residence with his family, when a neighbor who lives on Quapaw Street shot toward the house on the 1800 block of Hopewell Street. Enriquez-Garay was hit by gunfire and was transported by family members to the hospital, where he died.
According to the release, police responded just before midnight.
The release said the Santa Fe Police Department’s SWAT and Crisis Negotiation units apprehended the suspect without incident around 1:30 a.m.
