Rosh Hashanah might be a little louder than normal this year in Santa Fe.

About a dozen kids made their own shofars Wednesday out of sheep horns and then got right to work practicing blowing the horns — some with more success than others.

The shofar factory workshop was the kickoff event for this year’s Hochberg Jewish Kid’s Club at the Santa Fe Jewish Center, which celebrated its grand opening earlier this summer. Staff members hope this is the first of many events at the new building that will help engage more children and families with the local Jewish community.

Recommended for you