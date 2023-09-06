Ravi Shah, 5, practices blowing a shofar, an instrument traditionally made out of sheep or ram horn, during a demonstration Wednesday at the Santa Fe Jewish Center. A kickoff event for the kids club included a workshop where children made their own shofars in preparation for Rosh Hashana.
Ravi Shah, 5, practices blowing a shofar, an instrument traditionally made out of sheep or ram horn, during a demonstration Wednesday at the Santa Fe Jewish Center. A kickoff event for the kids club included a workshop where children made their own shofars in preparation for Rosh Hashana.
Rosh Hashanah might be a little louder than normal this year in Santa Fe.
About a dozen kids made their own shofars Wednesday out of sheep horns and then got right to work practicing blowing the horns — some with more success than others.
The shofar factory workshop was the kickoff event for this year’s Hochberg Jewish Kid’s Club at the Santa Fe Jewish Center, which celebrated its grand opening earlier this summer. Staff members hope this is the first of many events at the new building that will help engage more children and families with the local Jewish community.
“It’s a beautiful space,” said Rabbi Berel Levertov. He and his wife, Devorah Levertov, worked for over 25 years to bring the center to fruition after founding the Chabad center in 1996.
The sounding of the shofar, a musical instrument traditionally made out of sheep or ram horn, marks the start of the Jewish new year. Known as Rosh Hashana, the holiday begins this year the evening of Sept. 15 and ends at sundown Sept. 17, and will usher in year 5784, according to the Hebrew calendar.
It is the first of the Jewish High Holidays and is followed by Yom Kippur on Sept. 25.
“We blow the shofar because we’re crowning God, HaShem, as our king,” Sara Levertov, the rabbi’s daughter, told the kid’s club Wednesday.
Rosh Hashanah literally means “the head of the year,” she said.
Rabbi Levertov gave a demonstration on how to sound a shofar before passing a handful of the instruments out to the kids to give them the opportunity to try for themselves. The noise is produced with vibrations of the lips, such as blowing a raspberry, more than taking a deep breath of air and then exhaling as if blowing out a candle.
After shofar sounds filled the room, the kids began making their own horns. The mechanical heavy lifting was conducted by carpenter Bob Whittet, who said making shofars was a new experience for him.
“I’ll try to make sure no one cuts their finger off,” he said with a laugh.
Luckily, the only cuts were to the sheep horns. He helped the kids drill holes in them and placed them on a sanding machine.
The kid’s club didn’t meet last year because the Santa Fe Jewish Center was under construction, Berel Levertov said. Since it opened in June, more people have started to show up for events.
“It’s so special to have a big space,” Dawn Kaufmann said while sanding a shofar horn for her 9-year-old daughter.
Other parents agreed.
“It’s really great to have a bigger place for everyone to come and be together,” said Rachel Goodman, who came to the shofar workshop with her two daughters.
Goodman said the Jewish Center has been “extremely supportive” to her family and helped with the burial of her father this summer. Her daughters have attended other kid’s club events in the past and both love it.
“Passing on all the traditions to them is what’s important to me,” she said.
The kid’s club will meet every Wednesday afternoon at the Jewish Center, offering games, Hebrew language lessons and interactive activities.
Continuing the theme of learning about Rosh Hashanah, next week’s meeting will include a visitor bringing honeycombs for kids to examine. Apples and honey are traditional foods for the holiday because they symbolize the desire to have a sweet new year.
Sara Levertov, who helped design the curriculum this year, said it was important to her to ensure the children have ways to make meaningful connections with what they’re learning.
“We’re looking for the hands-on experiences,” she said. “I’ve known so many people that went to Hebrew school and are like, ‘Yeah, I don’t remember anything.’ ”
It also shows that faith is about more than just sitting in the sanctuary.