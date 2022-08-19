Andrea Deleon

Andrea Deleon

An inmate who died in custody Tuesday — less than a day after being booked into the Santa Fe County jail — has been identified as Andrea Deleon.

An incident report the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office released Friday did not indicate her cause of death. A representative for the state Office of the Medical Investigator said it is listed as open and pending within the department's system.

Prior to her arrival at the facility, Deleon, 39, was charged with two counts of battery upon a health care worker and one count of assault upon a health care worker, according to court records.

Popular in the Community