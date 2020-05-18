The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office has arrested two men in connection with a May 6 shooting at the Pojoaque Supermarket that injured a woman.
Oscar Adrian Huerta Puentes, 22, and Irving Ocana Escalante, 20, are each facing a count of attempted murder and other charges.
Sheriff's officials believe Puentes shot Guadalupe Molina, 35, as she sat inside her car in the store's parking lot. Escalante is accused of driving Puentes to the supermarket and parking near Molina's car, according to a news release the sheriff's office issued Monday.
A statement of probably cause filed Monday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court says that along with a charge of attempted murder, Puentes is facing one count each of attempt to commit a felony, shooting at or from a motor vehicle and conspiracy to shoot at or from a motor vehicle.
Escalante is facing charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit a shooting at or from a motor vehicle and tampering with evidence, according to court documents.
Molina sustained two gunshot wounds and was taken to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center for surgery, court documents say.
