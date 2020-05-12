The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in its investigation of the May 6 shooting at Pojoaque Supermarket.
Video surveillance footage of the incident shows the suspect's vehicle, a white Audi with stock rims and dark tinted windows, fleeing from the scene, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. The vehicle drove south on U.S. 84/285.
According to sheriff's office reports of the incident, a 36-year-old woman, who was wearing a gray McDonald's employee polo shirt, was shot twice as she sat inside her car.
The name of the victim, who survived the shooting, was redacted from the reports.
One witness told investigators they saw an unidentified man attempting to argue with the woman while she was inside her car before he punched the vehicle's window, according to a report. The man was said to have fired one round into the car's front window and one into the rear window.
According to a report, the victim appeared to have been shot twice, with wounds to her back and forearm. She was given assistance by two bystanders and then taken to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Multiple witnesses described a white vehicle fleeing from the scene, according to reports, and Pojoaque Pueblo Tribal Police identified a car matching the description of the suspect's vehicle at a home less than a half-mile from the grocery store.
Over a loudspeaker, police told the people inside the residence to come outside. A man and woman complied and were separated until sheriff's deputies could arrive on scene, according to a report. The couple allowed deputies to search their home and vehicle for any suspects or evidence, but the two were cleared of any involvement in the shooting.
Anyone with information regarding suspects in the shooting should contact Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office detectives at 505-428-3720.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.