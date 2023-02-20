A Santa Fe County deputy responding to a report of an ATM break-in early Feb. 8 arrived at the machine in Eldorado to find a tow hook, chain and the rear bumper of a 30-year-old Toyota truck still attached to it.

The ATM's screen face was open.

No money was taken from the machine, the sheriff's office said in a news release issued Monday, but it sustained about $5,000 in damages. 