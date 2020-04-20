The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the body of a woman who was found off County Road 57A near Cerrillos on March 23.
The woman had short salt-and-pepper hair, was wearing bandages on her right forearms and had a butterfly tattoo near her right shoulder, according to a news release.
The sheriff's office said the woman was wearing a blue T-shirt with flowers, layered over one white and one tan T-shirt. She also was wearing gray and black spandex pants and a pair of white sneakers that were worn in the toe area with holes in the soles.
The Office of the Medical Investigator reported the woman had bridge work done on her teeth, a stent in one of her arteries and had thyroid surgery at some point in her life, according to the news release.
Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Juan Ríos did not return phone calls seeking information about the investigation or how the woman died.
Anyone with information about the woman's identity should call the sheriff's office at 505-428-3720.
