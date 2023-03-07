An 85-year-old woman accused of fatally shooting her husband Tuesday morning in the couple's travel trailer in Stanley didn't deny committing the crime, according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office.

Faye Oaks told detectives 79-year-old Richard Oaks had been "constantly drinking, and she was tired of him being drunk all the time," a criminal complaint says.

"Mrs. Oaks … freely admitted to shooting her husband," sheriff's office spokesman Juan Ríos said in a statement. 