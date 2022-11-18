102121 jw balwin shoot1

Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in October 2021 outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office after being questioned about the fatal shooting on the set of Rust

 Jim Weber/New Mexican file photo

A photo of Alec Baldwin using a cellphone outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office after last year's fatal Rust set shooting was published and broadcast by media worldwide.

It's still unclear who was at the other end of the emotional call.

A massive case file the sheriff's office released Friday on its investigation into the shooting states there are no records from Baldwin's phone on Oct. 21, 2021, the day his prop revolver discharged a live round during a rehearsal at Bonzanza Creek Ranch, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

